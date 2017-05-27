Pemberton music festival
Vancity offers refunds to members who bought Pemberton Music Festival tickets

Vancity Credit Union is offering refunds to members who purchased tickets to the cancelled Pemberton Music Festival using one of their credit cards.

The festival declared bankruptcy after facing a $14-million budget shortfall and a statement on the festival’s website said there will be no automatic refunds.

Vancity decided to offer a credit to members who purchased tickets with a Vancity or Citizenbank Visa card.

Darwin Sauer, Vancity’s vice-president of digital solutions, said about 170 members have taken them up on the offer.

“Several members bought tickets that they couldn’t use due to no fault of their own,” he said. “We didn’t think it was right that they should take the hit.”

Sauer said members interested in receiving a credit should contact their Visa call centre.

