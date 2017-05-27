City of Vancouver looking to hire ‘skateboarding host’ for local skate park

The Vancouver Park Board is looking for a “skateboarding host” at the skateboard plaza at Union and Quebec streets.

Getting paid to hang around a skate park sounds like a dream come true for some, but the job does come with its fair share of challenges.

“A park host would just be there to look out and make sure to take care of everyone and maintain the park itself,” skateboarder Caroline Samorodin said.

The host will also act as a skateboarding instructor, helping newcomers get their bearings and stay safe.

The part-time job consists of two four-hour shifts per week at a rate of $20 to $25 an hour.

The job requires a Grade 11 education or equal training or experience, people skills, and not surprisingly, the ability to skateboard.

The posting caught the attention of Ty Koeller, who spends much of his free time at the skate plaza.

He applied for the job, knowing full well that it won’t be all fun and games.

“If you’re the first one here, it’s dirty,” he said. “You’ve got to inspect every ledge, make sure there’s no poop or pee or puke or blood even or even needles. We just need someone to moderate this place. It gets crazy sometimes.

Beyond offering skate lessons and tidying the area, the new host also needs to know who and when to call for help.

“We’ve had people knife-fighting and it will take an hour or hour-and-a-half to get a police officer here,” skateboarder Mike Laroux said.

If after all that, someone can still be outgoing, upbeat and friendly, they may be a perfect fit.

“I’m totally fine with doing it,” Koeller said. “Bring on the challenge.”

— With files from Jill Bennett