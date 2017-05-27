Canada
May 27, 2017 4:42 pm

Boil water advisory issued for small sector of Sud-Ouest borough

By Web producer  Global News

The Sud-Ouest borough issued a boil water advisory Saturday for residents living on a stretch of Biencourt and Drake streets. Sturday, May 20, 2017.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
The affected area includes:

  • Drake Street between Maricourt and de Biencourt streets
  • de Biencourt Street between Angers and Drake streets

No reason was given for the advisory, the alert only stating the measure was preventative.

Under boil water notices, residents are normally asked to boil their tap water for one minute before consuming.

Boiled or bottled water can be used for the following:

  • For drinking or preparing beverages
  • For preparing baby food and baby bottles
  • For washing and preparing food to be eaten raw (fruit, vegetables, etc.)
  • For preparing food that doesn’t require long cooking (canned soup, dessert, etc.)
  • For making ice cubes
  • For brushing your teeth or rinsing your mouth

Unboiled water can be used for the following activities:

  • Washing dishes in hot water, making sure that you dry them well.
  • Washing clothing
  • Taking a shower or a bath, ensuring that young children do not swallow any water

The borough said a second alert would be sent out to notify residents when the situation returned to normal.

It is possible to register for citizen alerts, via the City of Montreal website.

