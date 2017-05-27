Boil water advisory issued for small sector of Sud-Ouest borough

The Sud-Ouest borough issued a boil water advisory Saturday for residents living on a stretch of Biencourt and Drake streets.
The affected area includes:
No reason was given for the advisory, the alert only stating the measure was preventative.
Under boil water notices, residents are normally asked to boil their tap water for one minute before consuming.
Boiled or bottled water can be used for the following:
Unboiled water can be used for the following activities:
The borough said a second alert would be sent out to notify residents when the situation returned to normal.
It is possible to register for citizen alerts, via the City of Montreal website.
