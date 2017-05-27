Crime
May 27, 2017 2:07 pm

Toddler dies after hit-and-run collision in south shore Saint-Constant

A two-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run collision in a residential neighbourhood in the south shore community of Saint-Constant.

Police received an emergency call at around 9 a.m. Saturday, reporting a hit-and-run collision on Rabelais Street.

Michel Leblanc, a spokesperson for the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon, said the child was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The boy’s mother and his six-year-old sibling were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Leblanc told Global News there have been no arrests, and officers are currently interviewing witnesses.

A description of the vehicle has yet to be released.

Collision experts with the Sûreté du Québec are assisting local police in the investigation.

