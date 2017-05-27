34-year-old man charged after police chase ends in multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter video that the crash took place on Hurontario near the 401 at 2:15 a.m.

Schmidt said OPP officers were conducting a speed enforcement on the westbound QEW between Cawthra and Hurontario when a driver went through the zone allegedly exceeding the speed limit.

The vehicle appeared to be stopping for an officer but sped off as it exited Hurontario and began to evade police, driving north before colliding with two other vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle suffered minor injuries, said Schmidt, adding the occupants of the other two vehicles were unharmed.

Adrian Delman of Mississauga has been charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving, fleeing from police and possession of a controlled substances and his vehicle was impounded.

It is unknown at this time if the Special Investigations Unit will be notified. The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

