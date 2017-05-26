Early start to tick season in Saskatchewan

It’s been an early start to the tick season for animal rescues dealing with infested dogs in Saskatchewan.

“This year’s just been so absurd for ticks, like there’s so many,” CC RezQs’ Stephanie Senger said.

Two weeks ago, the animal rescue group saved several puppies with their mom. They were all severely infected with ticks.

“Some of the adult ticks were fully engorged and that takes five to seven days,” Senger said. “So [the puppies] had already had ticks on them for five to seven days, and they were probably like 17 days old.”

“It was just kind of mind-blowing,” she said.

Senger and other volunteers spent hours pulling ticks from their tiny bodies.

Several dogs have been rescued so far this year, including Tic Tac, a dog that was brought in with 700 ticks and needed a blood transfusion.

“[She’s] taken a little bit longer to recover just because she had so much blood loss obviously… she was very lethargic when we got her, and it took a while, but she’s great now. She’s happy and spunky and everything a three-month-old puppy should be,” Senger said.

Jennifer Johnston, a veterinarian with Lakewood Animal Hospital, said the tick season started early this year, and dog owners should consider topical treatments or oral medication that will prevent ticks.

“Definitely lots and lots of ticks especially around the Regina area. If you’re heading outside of the city at all, even just the outskirts of town, we’re seeing tons and tons of ticks on dogs,” Johnston said.

If you do find a tick on your pet, pull it off right away, she said.

“You just want to grab as close to the skin as you can and give one sort of swift tug to pull that tick off and then usually drown them in a little bit of water [or] alcohol because they are difficult to actually kill,” Johnston said.

“Any animal that gets a tick infestation is going to have significant blood loss. It could cause anemia, and fatalities are always an option when you get to that point, like your dog may not make it,” Senger said.

“So if you love your pet, just do a preventative measure and then you don’t have those concerns.”

The mom and her puppies that were saved from ticks are well on the road to recovery. Senger said they will likely be available for adoption around the end of June.