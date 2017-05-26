Extradition hearing for Karim Baratov, accused in Yahoo hack, scheduled for June 16

An Ancaster, Ont., man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails briefly returned to court Friday morning.

Karim Baratov wore black jeans and a black t-shirt as lawyers set a date of June 16 for his extradition hearing at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse.

The 22 year old was arrested under the Extradition Act in March.

U.S. authorities accuse him of assisting three Russian nationals in the hack of Yahoo email accounts in 2014.

Baratov is alleged to have hacked 80 accounts in the cyberattack, which saw an estimated 500 million accounts compromised.

A judge denied him bail at a hearing last month.

His lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, will appeal the decision in court on June 5.

DiCarlo has also suggested to reporters outside of the courthouse that extradition proceedings are taking longer because of U.S. president Donald Trump’s recent decision to fire FBI director James Comey.

DiCarlo says American officials and the RCMP have still not provided disclosure on the allegations against his client.

If convicted of the charges he faces in the U.S., Baratov could get up to 20 years in prison.

With files from the Canadian Press