Father of three Ariana Grande fans pens touching open letter to singer

The father of three young Ariana Grande fans has penned an open letter that has since gone viral following the shocking events at Manchester Arena.

Having received over 40,000 likes and 20,000 retweets since he first shared it via Twitter on Wednesday, Patrick Millsaps’ note, which offers “redneck love from a daddy of daughters,” has touched the hearts of thousands of fans and mourners, including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Grande herself.

“Miss Grande, I am the father of three daughters — ages 13, 12 and 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years.” Millsaps, who hails from Georgia, U.S., began his letter. “On occasion, your songs have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school. I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of Sam and Kat.”

The father went on to acknowledge Grande’s heartbroken response to the tragedy in which she offers her deepest apologies, tweeting “I am so so sorry,” for the tragic bombing: “You don’t have a dadgum thing to apologize for,” he continued. “Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Lastly, Millsapps, who referred to himself as a “fat dude in Georgia” and former talent manager, also advised the Into You singer to tell her team of advisors to “go take a powder…These ‘experts’ don’t have a freaking clue what you are processing right now. Spend time with your God, you family and your friends, who will give you space and support when you need it.”

“Take care of yourself first,” he concluded. “Your fans aren’t going anywhere.”