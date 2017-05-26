Canada
May 26, 2017 9:11 am

New species of carnivorous sponge discovered off of Newfoundland and Labrador

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cladorhiza kenchintonae, also known as the carnivorous sponge, is pictured.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada
A A

It may not be dangerous to humans, but the name of a new species of sponge discovered east of Newfoundland and Labrador might be one you still won’t want to hear — the carnivorous sponge.

The carnivorous sponge feeds on zooplankton and is described as being about two metres in length with one metre branches on its length. The hook-like glass spicules or “sponge bones” are microscopic and give it a Velcro-like surface, according to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada news release.

An image of the carnivorous sponge in the wild.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Found at a depth of nearly 3,000 metres below the ocean’s surface in the Flemish Cap,  northeast of the Grand Banks, the sponge was discovered by researchers at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography during a research trip on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Hudson in 2010.

Known by it’s scientific name cladorhiza kenchingtonae, it was named after Dr. Ellen Kenchington of Fisheries and Oceans Canada for her contributions to Arctic and North Atlantic deep sea benthic ecology, biodiversity monitoring and protection.

The carnivorous sponge.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bedford Institute of Ocenography
Canada
carnivorous sponge
Cladorhiza Kenchingtonae
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News