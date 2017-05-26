New species of carnivorous sponge discovered off of Newfoundland and Labrador

It may not be dangerous to humans, but the name of a new species of sponge discovered east of Newfoundland and Labrador might be one you still won’t want to hear — the carnivorous sponge.

The carnivorous sponge feeds on zooplankton and is described as being about two metres in length with one metre branches on its length. The hook-like glass spicules or “sponge bones” are microscopic and give it a Velcro-like surface, according to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada news release.

Found at a depth of nearly 3,000 metres below the ocean’s surface in the Flemish Cap, northeast of the Grand Banks, the sponge was discovered by researchers at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography during a research trip on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Hudson in 2010.

Known by it’s scientific name cladorhiza kenchingtonae, it was named after Dr. Ellen Kenchington of Fisheries and Oceans Canada for her contributions to Arctic and North Atlantic deep sea benthic ecology, biodiversity monitoring and protection.