Canada
May 25, 2017 4:11 pm

Police investigate theft of 200 frozen turkey pies from Ontario church

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police investigating after 200 frozen turkey pot pies taken from Ontario church.

Elise Amendola/AP Photo
A A

INGERSOLL – Police are trying to find whoever stole 200 frozen pies from a church in an Ontario community.

Investigators say the individual portion size turkey pot pies were taken from a church in Ingersoll, Ont.

They say the theft was reported on Wednesday and occurred between May 15 and May 21.

The pies were stored in a freezer on the second level of the church.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News