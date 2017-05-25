Guns N’ Roses tour returns to Toronto in October

The Guns N’ Roses‘ Not In This Lifetime tour is coming back to Toronto.

Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan embarked on their reunion tour last year and played at the Rogers Centre last summer.

Guns N’ Roses have added new North American dates in October and November.

Ready for more? New #GnFnR dates now announced For more info visit the link in bio A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) on May 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

The tour, which began in April 2016, has continued and will return to Toronto on Oct. 29 at the Air Canada Centre.

Prior to the Toronto return, there’s a previously announced Aug. 5 date in Buffalo at the New Era Field.

The tour openers included Sturgill Simpson, Deftones, the Kills, Mark Lanegan, Killing Joke, the Darkness, Royal Blood, ZZ Top, LIVE and more.

In Canada, most dates will feature an opening set from Toronto’s own Our Lady Peace.

Guns N’ Roses fans celebrated the band’s return to Toronto on Twitter.

The upcoming Canadian tour dates are:

Aug. 19 Montreal – Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 21 Ottawa – TD Place Stadium

Aug. 24 Winnipeg – Investors Group Field

Aug. 27 Regina – New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

Aug. 30 Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 01 Vancouver – BC Place Stadium

Oct. 29 Toronto – Air Canada Centre

The band reunited last spring, headlining Coachella before embarking on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

Tickets for the Toronto date go on sale on Livenation.com on June 3.