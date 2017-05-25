Entertainment
May 25, 2017 2:36 pm

Guns N’ Roses tour returns to Toronto in October

Axl Rose performs at the Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at QSAC Stadium Brisbane on February 7, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

The Guns N’ Roses‘ Not In This Lifetime tour is coming back to Toronto.

Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan embarked on their reunion tour last year and played at the Rogers Centre last summer.

Guns N’ Roses have added new North American dates in October and November.

The tour, which began in April 2016, has continued and will return to Toronto on Oct. 29 at the Air Canada Centre.

Prior to the Toronto return, there’s a previously announced Aug. 5 date in Buffalo at the New Era Field.

The tour openers included Sturgill Simpson, Deftones, the Kills, Mark Lanegan, Killing Joke, the Darkness, Royal Blood, ZZ Top, LIVE and more.

In Canada, most dates will feature an opening set from Toronto’s own Our Lady Peace.

Guns N’ Roses fans celebrated the band’s return to Toronto on Twitter.

The upcoming Canadian tour dates are:

Aug. 19 Montreal – Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 21 Ottawa – TD Place Stadium
Aug. 24 Winnipeg – Investors Group Field
Aug. 27 Regina – New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place
Aug. 30 Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium
Sept. 01 Vancouver – BC Place Stadium
Oct. 29 Toronto – Air Canada Centre

The band reunited last spring, headlining Coachella before embarking on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

Tickets for the Toronto date go on sale on Livenation.com on June 3.

