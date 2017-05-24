Employees at Fraser Surrey Docks get sick, have to be decontaminated after mould exposure
A number of employees offloading a ship in Fraser Surrey Docks became sick after getting exposed to mould products.
Surrey Fire Department told Global News a couple of employees felt ill and emergency crews were called at approximately 9:37 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Hazmat crews attended and decontaminated 10 patients.
Port Vancouver said they received some information from the ship’s agent that some mould was found on the ship’s dunnage, which is pieces of wood or matting used to keep cargo in position in a ship’s hold.
