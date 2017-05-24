Ariana Grande cancels concerts following Manchester attack

Following the devastating events on Monday at Manchester arena, Ariana Grande’s management has released an official statement to ET Canada.

Grande’s management confirmed her Dangerous Woman tour is on hold until at least June 5: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

Live Nation also released the following statement to ET Canada regarding the cancellations:

“Refunds will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase for the following cancelled shows:

Thursday, May 25 – London, UK at The O2

Friday, May 26 – London, UK at the O2

Sunday, May 28 – Antwerp, Belgium at Antwerp Sportpaleis

Wednesday, May 31 – Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

Thursday, June 1 – Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

Saturday, June 3 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle Messe Frankfurt

Monday, June 5 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion”

The statements come after Grande tweeted out her remorse for the 22 people that died in the incident and the 59 people injured:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Following the events, more news continues to come out from the attack. It was revealed on Tuesday that Grande’s mother Joan attempted to help concertgoers backstage after the attack.

Joan ushered nearly 10 concertgoers backstage. She was attempting to rush backstage to her daughter’s side and took some fans with her so they could get to an exit.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday’s blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl.