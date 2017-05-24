Cyclist not expected to survive injuries sustained in Saanich crash

A cyclist badly hurt in a crash in Saanich Tuesday afternoon is not expected to survive his injuries.

Just after 2 p.m., Saanich Police responded to a 911 call about a cyclist that had been in a collision with a van on Prospect Lake Rd near Munn Rd.

The Saanich Police Department along with the BC Ambulance Service and Saanich Fire Department attended the scene.

Investigators say a group of cyclists from Alberta was travelling south on Prospect Lake Rd when they approached a sharp right turn near the intersection of Munn Road.

One of the cyclists, a 42-year-old man from Calgary, lost control of his bicycle, slid across the center line and struck a service vehicle that was travelling north on Prospect Lake Rd.

The cyclist was pinned under the van and needed to be extracted by emergency crews.

He was then rushed to hospital.

Investigators have gathered evidence from the scene, spoken with witnesses and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. They say the driver of the vehicle is not at fault and speed did not play a factor in the crash.

The cyclist’s family has been contacted and has travelled to Victoria to be with him. They are wishing for privacy at this time.