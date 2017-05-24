Tom Cruise confirms ‘Top Gun 2’

Tom Cruise says a Top Gun sequel is “definitely happening” with filming set to start next year.

The 54-year-old was on the Australian morning show Sunrise on Tuesday when he revealed the news after being asked about rumours of a sequel to the 1986 film.

“It’s true,” Cruise replies.

“You know what? I’m gonna start filming it, probably in the next year,” he says, refusing to offer anymore about the status of the film.

Cruise was on the program to talk about his role in the upcoming action movie The Mummy when he dropped the Top Gun bombshell to the incredulous morning show hosts.

“I know. It’s happening. It is definitely happening,” he tells the shocked hosts.

“You’re the first people I’ve said this to,” Cruise reveals. “I’m here and you asked me and so I’m telling you it’s going to happen.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted a photo in January, hinting that they were working on the project and confirming that Cruise was onboard.