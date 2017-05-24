Suspect at large following daytime shooting in east Vancouver

A suspect is still at large this morning after a shooting in broad daylight in East Vancouver.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police say this does appear to be a targeted shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.