Balgonie, Sask. receives funding for $6.4 million wastewater system expansion

Expansion work at the Balgonie, Sask., wastewater system is expected to begin soon thanks to a $6.4 million investment from three levels of government.

The small community, just west of Regina, is receiving $1.5 million from both the federal and provincial governments. Balgonie will pay the remainder.

The work includes expanding the existing sewage lagoon, irrigation system and other related projects.

Mayor Frank Thauberger said tenders for the project will be going out shortly, and hopes work can begin early this summer.

“As it is right now we cannot expand, so this means for our future growth and wastewater management it’s going to mean everything for the town, as far as moving forward,” Thauberger said.

Thauberger said the current system is at capacity with a population of almost 1,800. Once the expansion is complete, the mayor said it will be able to serve up to 6,000 residents.

If a primary contractor is found soon, work is expected to be completed by the fall.

This is the latest in a series of infrastructure projects to receive joint federal-provincial funding through the New Building Canada fund for infrastructure projects.

Indian Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris said growth in the Regina area is why funding this project, and a similar one in White City, was made a priority.

“The growth is exponential, and you’ve seen it in these communities. That’s why these communities are kind of at the top of the priority list when this expansion is needed,” McMorris said.