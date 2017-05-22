Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald’s hand on Israel trip

Melania Trump appeared to swat away the hand of her husband, the U.S. president, as they were welcomed to Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday.

Video of the couple’s arrival shows them walking a red carpet after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

At one point, Donald appeared to reach for Melania’s hand before she shooed it away.

Social media users took note of the encounter, before the president delivered a speech touting “the unbreakable bond” between Israel and the United States.

The couple later visited the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Trump is spending two days in Israel as he looks into jumpstarting the peace process in the Middle East. He’s expected to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.