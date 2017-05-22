World
May 22, 2017 6:03 pm

Sinkhole opens up outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, funny tweets abound

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A TV crew reports next to a recently opened sinkhole near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, May 22, 2017 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Meghan McCarthy/Daily News via AP
A small sinkhole has opened up just outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, prompting a flurry of tweets, of both the hilarious and grim variety.

The 1-metre-by-1-metre hole was discovered Monday just west of one of the resort’s entrances in Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported. The hole is situated near a new water main, although it isn’t clear whether that project was responsible in any way.

The sinkhole isn’t considered a threat to the property, but many on Twitter pondered whether its appearance right outside the president’s “Winter White House” was some kind of sign:

There were also a number of ominous tweets from recent months wondering whether a sinkhole might appear at Mar-a-Lago, given Florida’s penchant for developing them.

The president has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, but it is now closed for the summer. Trump is on a nine-day trip that began in the Middle East and will end in Italy.

READ MORE: Democrats introduce ‘Mar-a-Lago Act’ to push Trump to disclose visitor logs

Trump bought the club for $10 million in 1985 and has spent tens of millions on improvements. Each of the 500 members pays $14,000 annually in dues. The initiation fee was recently doubled to $200,000.

With files from the Associated Press

