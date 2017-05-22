Sinkhole opens up outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, funny tweets abound

A small sinkhole has opened up just outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, prompting a flurry of tweets, of both the hilarious and grim variety.

The 1-metre-by-1-metre hole was discovered Monday just west of one of the resort’s entrances in Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported. The hole is situated near a new water main, although it isn’t clear whether that project was responsible in any way.

The sinkhole isn’t considered a threat to the property, but many on Twitter pondered whether its appearance right outside the president’s “Winter White House” was some kind of sign:

#PresidentTrump touched this Orb and a sinkhole has opened up just out side his winter White House at Mar-A-Lago pic.twitter.com/pW7E9wVOdr — Dave McAlister (@DaveMcAlister) May 22, 2017

Sinkhole opens next to Mar-a-Lago in obvious sign from increasingly irritated God https://t.co/IBicOjX698 pic.twitter.com/IhlzTpTU8K — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 22, 2017

Mysterious sinkhole forms in front of Mar-a-Lago. This would also be a good spot for Sean Spicer to hide in the future. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) May 22, 2017

A sinkhole. Outside Mar a lago. Surely this is somewhere in revelations. https://t.co/EHBkpHfayg — elaineschwartz (@elaineschwart12) May 22, 2017

Mar-a-Lago "It's not a sinkhole, folks. It's just a pothole. A very large, deep and growing pothole. The lying media got it wrong again."DJT — Liza Perkins (@eliza_cap) May 22, 2017

There were also a number of ominous tweets from recent months wondering whether a sinkhole might appear at Mar-a-Lago, given Florida’s penchant for developing them.

If you compare sinkhole maps of Florida and location of Mar-a-Lago you'll see how dangerous the area is…#Trump #weekends — Judith Williamson (@Judeet88) February 14, 2017

Florida Mar A Lago sinkhole pic.twitter.com/FafdRFayOJ — Jerry Stirewalt (@JerryLStirewalt) March 19, 2017



Story continues below Do you think it's possible Mar-a-Lago could be sitting on top of an enormous Florida sinkhole or is that just wishful thinking on my part? — elle (@MeElleMe) April 15, 2017

The president has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, but it is now closed for the summer. Trump is on a nine-day trip that began in the Middle East and will end in Italy.

READ MORE: Democrats introduce ‘Mar-a-Lago Act’ to push Trump to disclose visitor logs

Trump bought the club for $10 million in 1985 and has spent tens of millions on improvements. Each of the 500 members pays $14,000 annually in dues. The initiation fee was recently doubled to $200,000.

— With files from the Associated Press