May 22, 2017 3:02 pm

Woman and dog who went missing in Golden Ears Park found safe

By Online News Producer  Global News

Jenna and Frodo have now been found safe.

A woman who was reported missing in Golden Ears Park on Sunday has been found safe this morning.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, along with Coquitlam Search and Rescue, were activated to look for a missing woman and a dog in the park.

Jenna Rowsell was last seen with a dog named Frodo early afternoon on Sunday in the park. Rowsell is a dog walker and had taken Frodo out for a walk.

After spending the night in the park, both Rowsell and Frodo were found safe on Monday. They are both unharmed.

More to come.

 

