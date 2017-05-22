Victims identified in shooting in Calgary Superstore parking lot

Friends and family have identified the two men killed in a shooting in the Superstore parking lot at 130th Avenue and 48 Street SE on Sunday night.

Sources tell Global News the men are Colin Reitberger and Anese Amar.

Police were called to the busy Superstore parking lot just before 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about shots being fired.

When they arrived, police found two people dead.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate. Investigators said they had no suspects, but were canvassing for CCTV footage.