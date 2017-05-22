Victims identified in shooting in Calgary Superstore parking lot
A A
Friends and family have identified the two men killed in a shooting in the Superstore parking lot at 130th Avenue and 48 Street SE on Sunday night.
Sources tell Global News the men are Colin Reitberger and Anese Amar.
Police were called to the busy Superstore parking lot just before 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about shots being fired.
When they arrived, police found two people dead.
The homicide unit was called in to investigate. Investigators said they had no suspects, but were canvassing for CCTV footage.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.