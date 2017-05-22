Image of Donald Trump touching glowing orb sparks Twitter frenzy

During his trip to Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump was on hand for the opening of a new Saudi centre for combating extremism.

To mark the official opening of the centre, Trump placed his hands on a glowing orb alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

WATCH: Saudi Arabia rolls out red carpet for Trump’s first foreign visit

The image of the trio of world leaders and the orb caused many a mocking meme on Twitter as users delighted at comparing the picture to comic books and sci-fi flicks.

"Everyone grab on to the cosmic sphere. It's much better than a cosmic cube…believe me!" (HT @PresVillain) #HailHydra pic.twitter.com/7jKLQIdXRt — Ben Gross (@bhgross144) May 21, 2017

Look if Trump is going to take down the Illuminati he's obviously going to have to do it from the inside pic.twitter.com/58Rnd2I20P — The Cosmic Brain (@samthielman) May 21, 2017

One #orb to find them. One orb to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/tsFYX3pzm1 — NopeSec (@NeuralCulture) May 21, 2017

"Surrender, Superman or all of Metropolis will be destroyed" pic.twitter.com/g8Gqh3rAm9 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 21, 2017

No sleeping tonight for Trump. The Orb controls him now. Two dull, lidless eyes, always open, seeing its horrors, serving its will. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 22, 2017

One user pointed out how this was another Trump moment which almost appeared to be made to mock.

😂😂😂 Im not sure why the universe keeps giving us gifts like these but, please, keep it coming. #TrumpinSaudi #Orb https://t.co/QQOQs8xAxS — Apocalypse Sheela (@PettyLupone) May 22, 2017

The tweets prompted a response from the Church of Satan, which attempted to narrow down what was taking place in the now-notorious picture.