May 22, 2017 10:47 am
Updated: May 22, 2017 10:52 am

Image of Donald Trump touching glowing orb sparks Twitter frenzy

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Donald Trump (C) and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
During his trip to Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump was on hand for the opening of a new Saudi centre for combating extremism.

To mark the official opening of the centre, Trump placed his hands on a glowing orb alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The image of the trio of world leaders and the orb caused many a mocking meme on Twitter as users delighted at comparing the picture to comic books and sci-fi flicks.

One user pointed out how this was another Trump moment which almost appeared to be made to mock.

The tweets prompted a response from the Church of Satan, which attempted to narrow down what was taking place in the now-notorious picture.

