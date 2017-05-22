Image of Donald Trump touching glowing orb sparks Twitter frenzy
During his trip to Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump was on hand for the opening of a new Saudi centre for combating extremism.
To mark the official opening of the centre, Trump placed his hands on a glowing orb alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
WATCH: Saudi Arabia rolls out red carpet for Trump’s first foreign visit
The image of the trio of world leaders and the orb caused many a mocking meme on Twitter as users delighted at comparing the picture to comic books and sci-fi flicks.
One user pointed out how this was another Trump moment which almost appeared to be made to mock.
The tweets prompted a response from the Church of Satan, which attempted to narrow down what was taking place in the now-notorious picture.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.