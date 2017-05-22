Coquihalla Highway closed both directions south of Merritt

For drivers hoping to get an early start on the roads this holiday Monday, you are out of luck in the southern interior.

The Coquihalla Highway is currently closed in both directions about 25 kilometres south of Merritt due to an early morning accident.

There is no estimated time of reopening at this time.

Drive BC says an alternate route is available via Highways 1 and 8 or Highways 3 and 97.

Unconfirmed reports say a tanker truck fire has closed the road.