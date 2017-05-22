RCMP seek missing woman from Penhold

Innisfail RCMP are looking for a 54-year-old woman who appears to be missing from Penhold, Alberta.

In a news release late Sunday, RCMP said Sherry Lynn Novak has not been seen or heard from since Thursday May 18, 2017, but was not reported missing until May 20, 2017.

Officers said the last place Novak was seen was at her residence in Penhold.

Novak is described as approximately 5’0” tall, weighs 130 pounds, with missing teeth and long brown hair.

According to the release Novak normally drives a 1983 brown GMC truck with attached camper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Penhold is approximately 128 kilometres north of Calgary.