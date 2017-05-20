TSB investigating after oil tanker runs aground in Lac Saint-François
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a tanker ran aground east of Cornwall, Ont. late Friday.
The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lac Saint-François near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.
TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier said nobody was injured and no environmental damage has been reported.
Two tugboats have been dispatched to free the tanker and the TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene.
The cause of the incident is not yet known.
