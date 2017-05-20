TSB investigating after oil tanker runs aground in Lac Saint-François

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a tanker ran aground east of Cornwall, Ont. late Friday.

Deploys a team near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC, following the grounding of a tanker in Lake St. Francis https://t.co/FFhJfcv7bM — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) May 20, 2017

The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lac Saint-François near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que.

TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier said nobody was injured and no environmental damage has been reported.

Two tugboats have been dispatched to free the tanker and the TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.