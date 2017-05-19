375 Montreal: Giant marionettes in town for the weekend

Three giant marionettes, measuring up to five stories in height, will be living among us this weekend as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

The three-day street performance tells the story of a girl and her dog searching for the girl’s long lost uncle.

“They did the story for Montreal, for the 375th anniversary of Montreal,” 375mtl spokesperson Isabelle Pelletier said.

The pair of giants will reunite Saturday evening, and spend Sunday walking around the city together.

However, exactly what will happen in between all that is anybody’s guess.

“You have to come down and see for yourself for surprise,” said Pelletier. “Because it’s like us: I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon – same for them.”

Created by French street theatre company Royal De Luxe, the giants have traveled the world but it’s the first time they’re setting foot in the U.S. or Canada.

They’ve been seen by over 20 million people worldwide. And since Friday, a few thousand more can now claim they’ve walked with the giants.

Montrealers have until 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of this larger-than-life spectacle at different spots throughout the city.

A complete map of their itinerary can be found online at 375mtl.com or through the 375mtl mobile application.