Nova Scotia issues oil spill advisory that may affect Lake Fletcher water quality

Nova Scotia’s Environment Department is warning that a domestic fuel oil spill may have affected the quality of water in Lake Fletcher.

Department spokesperson Krista Higdon said it’s believed the spill occurred overnight Friday.

In a news release, the department advises people who draw water from the lake to watch for an oily sheen and distinct odour. If this is present, residents should avoid using the water as it will not be safe to drink even if boiled.

James Campbell with Halifax Water said the utility responded to the spill early morning Friday and cleaned up as much material as they could find, despite the lake in Fall River falling outside its jurisdiction.

Campbell added that while the lake is outside its jurisdiction, they have tested water at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant which draws from the lake.

“We’ve been testing our water supply there and everything is fine, so we’ve notified our customers that the water supply … is fine,” Campbell said.

He said they’ve also hand-delivered notices to customers.

The government adds that surface water shouldn’t be consumed if it hasn’t been properly filtered, disinfected and monitored for quality.

Higdon told Global News they’ve notified people to be aware and to keep an eye on their water if using the lake as a water supply.

Cleanup efforts are underway, Higdon said, but an estimated time of cleanup is not yet known.