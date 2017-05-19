Vancouver woman says she was assaulted by cyclist

A Vancouver woman is asking the public to help identify her attacker after a bizarre confrontation on a bike path.

The woman, who has asked not to be identified, was with her boyfriend when she says they accidentally turned down a bike-only lane along Charleson on Tuesday.

A cyclist, believed to be in his 50s, stopped and demanded they get out and then allegedly punched her in the face when she says she tried to calm him down.

The woman had to get 10 stitches on her upper lip and says she now fears potential retaliation by the cyclist.

“I kind of backed off and looked at him dead in the eye and said, ‘You were going to hit a woman,’ and then, as I turned to walk away, he just cold-cocked me in the face,” the woman told Global News. “At that point actually, my boyfriend hopped out of the vehicle and I just said, ‘Take his photo.’ And actually in the picture, it looks like we’re wrestling but I’m actually holding him so we could get the photo.”

Vancouver police did not respond to Global News’ request for comment on the story. As the man has not been charged with any crime, we have blurred his face.

— With files from Ted Chernecki