Animal Cruelty
May 18, 2017 4:50 pm
Updated: May 18, 2017 4:53 pm

Puppy found with at least 12 pellet gun wounds on Vancouver Island

By Online News Producer  Global News
Police handout
A A

A 10-month-old puppy has been shot with a pellet gun in the Highlands district of Vancouver Island.

Police were contacted after the dog’s owners found him injured.

The labrador named Ozzy was taken to the veterinary clinic and was confirmed to have been shot at least 12 times.

He is doing well now.

Police are calling it a “brazen attack” that not only left the puppy injured, but shook the whole community.

Anyone who knows what may have happened to Ozzy is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Animal Cruelty
Dog
dog shot
dog shot pellet gun
Highlands
Labrador
ozzy
Pellet Gun
pellet gun shots
Puppy
shot
Vancouver Island
West Shore
West Shore RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News