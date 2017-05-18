Puppy found with at least 12 pellet gun wounds on Vancouver Island

A 10-month-old puppy has been shot with a pellet gun in the Highlands district of Vancouver Island.

Police were contacted after the dog’s owners found him injured.

The labrador named Ozzy was taken to the veterinary clinic and was confirmed to have been shot at least 12 times.

He is doing well now.

Police are calling it a “brazen attack” that not only left the puppy injured, but shook the whole community.

Anyone who knows what may have happened to Ozzy is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.