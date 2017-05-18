Dalhousie study finds close to 40% of Canadians eat lunch at their desks

A new study conducted by Halifax’s Dalhousie University found that close to 40 per cent of Canadians eat lunch at their desks.

Lead author Sylvain Charlebois, who is a professor in food distribution and policy, says it shows how pressured people are, since they lack the time to get away from work and eat.

Charlebois and his team found that 72 per cent of respondents packed their own work lunches, while 24 per cent either bought their lunches to eat outside or ate at restaurants.

People in Atlantic Canada tend to eat lunch at their desks most often, at almost 50 per cent.