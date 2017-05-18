Police warn of sex offender living in Vancouver

Police in Vancouver are issuing a warning today about a sex offender who is living in the city.

Cameron Eugene Ratelle poses a “risk of significant harm to the safety of young women, particularly those 16 to 25 years old,” say police.

Ratelle, 38, is a federal offender who has been convicted of a sex assault against someone under the age of 18, as well as university women living on campuses in Ontario. On May 15, the Vancouver police were advised Ratelle would be living at a Vancouver halfway house.

The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Ratelle as a “moderate to high risk for violent and sexual re-offending.”

Since being warned of Ratelle’s presence in Vancouver, the police High Risk Offender Unit has reviewed his recent behaviour and believed it was prudent to issue a warning.

Ratelle is described as black, 5’8” tall, 185 lbs., with a stocky build, shaved head, brown eyes, and he often uses hearing aids. He is currently bound by his statutory release, which include several conditions:

not to go on the property of any educational institute or school [including university campuses]

not to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18 years of age without permission

abide by daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

not to possess, purchase or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs

not to possess, purchase or access pornography

not to access any internet site or access any computer

must reside at a community correctional centre or community residential facility

Anyone who sees Cameron Ratelle in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 9-1-1.