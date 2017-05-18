Sports
May 18, 2017 10:14 am

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar under investigation for uttering homophobic slur

By Staff The Associated Press

Kevin Pillar #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the New York Yankees during a game at Yankee Stadium on May 3, 2017 in New York City.

ATLANTA – Major League Baseball says it is looking into Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar‘s apparent use of a homophobic slur during a heated game between the Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning and claimed he was quick-pitched by Atlanta’s Jason Motte, yelling toward the mound. TV replays appear to show Pillar using the slur.

After the game, Pillar told reporters he got caught up in the heat of the moment.

“It just stems from a little frustration in myself, just the way this series has been going,” Pillar said. “It was immature, stupid. It was uncalled for. It’s part of the game. I’m a competitive guy.”

The benches emptied after the incident but no punches were thrown. Pillar, 28, said he would reach out to Motte to apologize.

“He didn’t do anything wrong, it was on me,” Pillar said. “It’s something to learn from, something to move on from. Don’t let it define me.”
