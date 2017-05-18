Supreme Court to hear RCMP perjury appeals in Robert Dziekanski case

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada will hear appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious stun-gun encounter in Vancouver.

RCMP Const. Kwesi Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison for testimony he gave to an inquiry examining the October 2007 death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at Vancouver’s airport.

Millington and former RCMP corporal Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were found guilty of colluding to make up testimony.

Dziekanski was taken down by the Taser shortly after Millington, Robinson and two other officers arrived at the airport in response to reports of a distraught man.

Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

The British Columbia Court of Appeal upheld both convictions; as usual, the Supreme Court did not give reasons for deciding to hear the cases.