May 17, 2017 4:23 pm

Man charged in 2016 St. Albert home invasion, double stabbing

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a couple was stabbed in St. Albert.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in St. Albert in early 2016.

A man and woman were stabbed when an intruder came into their home on Jan. 20, 2016 in the Woodlands area of St. Albert.

The couple told police they woke up to see a large man in their home. The man ran away after the attack. The couple suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Kaj Alexander Randall is charged with break-and-enter and two counts of aggravated assault.

Randall was released on strict conditions, which will be monitored by the RCMP. Randall is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on May 29.

