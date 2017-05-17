Man charged in 2016 St. Albert home invasion, double stabbing
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in St. Albert in early 2016.
A man and woman were stabbed when an intruder came into their home on Jan. 20, 2016 in the Woodlands area of St. Albert.
The couple told police they woke up to see a large man in their home. The man ran away after the attack. The couple suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: St. Albert couple released from hospital after violent home invasion
Kaj Alexander Randall is charged with break-and-enter and two counts of aggravated assault.
Randall was released on strict conditions, which will be monitored by the RCMP. Randall is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on May 29.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.