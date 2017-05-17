Man charged in 2016 St. Albert home invasion, double stabbing

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in St. Albert in early 2016.

A man and woman were stabbed when an intruder came into their home on Jan. 20, 2016 in the Woodlands area of St. Albert.

The couple told police they woke up to see a large man in their home. The man ran away after the attack. The couple suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: St. Albert couple released from hospital after violent home invasion

Kaj Alexander Randall is charged with break-and-enter and two counts of aggravated assault.

Randall was released on strict conditions, which will be monitored by the RCMP. Randall is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on May 29.