City of London lifts overnight parking ban this weekend

With the start of the Victoria Day long weekend just days away, residents are anticipating the return of free overnight parking on most city streets.

A press release noted that as of Friday, May 19, personal vehicles and motorcycles will be able to stay on roadways or shoulders between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. without risking a ticket.

The exemption will end after the Labour Day long weekend on Monday, Sept. 4. Drivers will then need to buy overnight passes once again.

The bylaw exemption does not apply to commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes or trailers.

The bylaw also stipulates that no vehicles will be permitted to park on city streets for longer than 12 hours at a time.

Overnight parking cannot occur in locations where parking is otherwise prohibited or restricted, such as in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards, front lawns, or streets identified by signs where overnight parking is prohibited.

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to call 519-661-4537.