May 17, 2017 11:28 am

Erendira Wallenda to dangle by her teeth over Niagara Falls

By Staff The Associated Press

Nik Wallenda, right, and Erendira Vasquez Wallenda appear in a 2009 file photo.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

Late Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature in New York approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It’s planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.

