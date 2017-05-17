Crime
May 17, 2017 5:54 am

Reward to be offered in 2016 shooting death of pregnant woman in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say 35-year-old Candice Rochelle Bobb, who was five months' pregnant, was fatally shot on May 15, 2016.

Toronto Police Service/Handout
Toronto police will hold a news conference this morning to update the investigation and offer a reward into the shooting death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman a year ago this week.

Candice Rochelle Bobb, of Mississauga, Ont., – who was five months pregnant – was in a vehicle with three other people returning from a basketball game when gunfire erupted on May 15, 2016.

Bobb’s infant son was delivered by emergency C-section but died in hospital roughly a month later.

READ MORE: Suspect in shooting of pregnant Toronto woman would be charged in baby’s death if caught

Police have said anyone who is charged in the fatal shooting will also be charged in the death of the baby.

They have also said Bobb was not the intended target of the attack.

Family members will join police at today’s news conference.

VIDEO: Toronto Police appeal to public for leads in Candice Rochelle Bobb shooting
