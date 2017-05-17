Courage to Come Back Awards presented in Vancouver

The Courage To Come Back Awards were presented in Vancouver on Monday night.

Co-hosted by Global BC’s Sophie Lui, the awards honour those who have overcome adversity and turned their lives around to inspire others.

Among those honoured was Rachel Fehr, who received the mental health award this year for overcoming mental health and addiction issues. She now runs a program for at-risk youth.

Five others were honoured on Monday night. Here are their stories:

WATCH: Deborah’s story

WATCH: Esther’s story

WATCH: Stephen’s Story



WATCH: John’s story

WATCH: Richard’s story