May 17, 2017 2:10 am
Updated: May 17, 2017 2:36 am

Courage to Come Back Awards presented in Vancouver

By Staff Global News,

WATCH: Rachel Fehr struggled with mental health issues as a teenager, but couldn’t get the help she needed and descended into drug addiction. Now, she’s giving back. Lynn Colliar reports.

The Courage To Come Back Awards were presented in Vancouver on Monday night.

Co-hosted by Global BC’s Sophie Lui, the awards honour those who have overcome adversity and turned their lives around to inspire others.

Among those honoured was Rachel Fehr, who received the mental health award this year for overcoming mental health and addiction issues. She now runs a program for at-risk youth.

Five others were honoured on Monday night. Here are their stories:

