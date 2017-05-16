Hamilton economic development team hoping to lure Toronto investors

Hamilton’s economic development department is heading down the highway in the hopes of drumming up some business.

An event called Hamilton Consulate will be taking over Queen Street West later this month.

The idea is to grab the attention of those in Toronto who have long looked elsewhere to invest.

“This is very much focused to people who are looking to perhaps expand their company or looking for a collaboration partner,” said Glen Norton, the city’s Director of Economic Development.

“It’s about business,” he added. “This is not about getting new residents into the city — that’s happening already because people are discovering what a great city Hamilton is.”

Norton says the hope is to offset the residential tax burden by reeling in more businesses.

The event will include panels on different industries that are thriving in Hamilton, including real estate, film, technology and steel.

Hamilton Consulate will take place May 31 and June 1 at The Burroughs building in Toronto.