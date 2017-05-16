Jimmy Kimmel returns to host Oscars in 2018

Make it two in a row for Jimmy Kimmel!

The late night talk show host is returning to the Academy Awards in 2018 after a well-received run this year. Kimmel, 49, will host the Oscars for the second consecutive year at the milestone 90th Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

No one can throw a party 90 years in the making like @JimmyKimmel and producers Michael De Luca & Jennifer Todd! Welcome back! #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/uIlZZ8cWtN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 16, 2017

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to… the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, [producers] Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” said Kimmel in a statement obtained by ET Canada. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

Of course, Kimmel is referring to the biggest Oscars flub of all time when Bonnie and Clyde duo Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong Best Picture title out – after being handed the wrong card – while handing out the final award in 2017. Dunaway read out loud from the card, La La Land, after seeing Emma Stone La La Land on the card, when it was in fact Moonlight that actually won the Best Picture Oscar. Stone had won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in La La Land.

Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope) — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2017

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said it was a no-brainer to bring Kimmel back. “Our Oscars team this year delivered a show that hit every high note,” she touted. “Jimmy brought back the essence and light touch of the greatest hosts of Oscars’ past. Mike and Jennifer’s love of movies is infectious and touched every aspect of the show. This is the perfect team to lead us into the ninth decade.”

The 90th Oscars will broadcast live on Sunday, March 4, 2018.