Vancouver Park Board approves ban on captivity of new sea mammals at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board voted in favour of a bylaw amendment that banned the aquarium from keeping sea mammals such as dolphins and porpoises in captivity.

The board voted six to one in favour of the amendment as protesters opposed to the ban gathered outside the park board meeting on Monday night.

The bylaw prevents the Vancouver Aquarium from bringing new cetaceans to its facility in Stanley Park, but three cetaceans currently housed there will be allowed to stay.

The park board said recommended amendments prohibit any performance or show, but they do provide for the continuing care and display of the three cetaceans there.

The Vancouver Aquarium has said the bylaw would amount to a death sentence for whales, dolphins and porpoises in need of rescue.

But Park Board Chair Michael Wiebe has said scientists have found that cetaceans are best treated in a natural habitat and research data captured from aquariums is no longer necessary.

The new bylaw comes after two beluga whales died at the aquarium last November.

