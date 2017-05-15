‘We still hope’: father of missing Ashley Simpson mounts new search in north Okanagan

An Ontario man has returned to B.C. to search for his daughter, who disappeared from the north Okanagan over a year ago.

John Simpson said not enough is being done to help the families of missing adults.

On Monday, he searched along a creek near Yankee Flats Rd. for any sign of his 32-year-old daughter, Ashley Simpson.

She had been living on Yankee Flats Rd. before she disappeared in April 2016.

As he searches, John Simpson wears his heart on his chest. The purple hoody he is wearing has a picture of Ashley on the front and the words, “Against all logic and sometimes against all odds, we still hope.”

Police have said that Simpson may have been the victim of foul play and her disappearance has hit the family hard.

“I’ve got granddaughters and grandsons that are very concerned and they need some sort of counselling. I can’t afford that. I can barely afford to come out here and look for my daughter,” John Simpson said.

However, John said his family hasn’t been able to access victim assistance in British Columbia.

“If you don’t have a body [victim services] are not helping you,” he said.

Ashley Simpson is one of three women who disappeared from the Enderby area last year. Deanna Wertz, missing since last July, was also a resident of Yankee Flats Road. Caitlin Potts disappeared in February 2016.

Police have said the three cases are not connected.

However, John Simpson hopes everyone in the area keeps an eye out for any clues.

“Be aware that there are three missing women in the area,” said Simpson.

“Always remember that there are families out there that need closure and they need these girls to come home.”

Global News contacted the provincial government to respond to Simpson’s concerns about what he believes to be a lack of support for the families of missing adults.

Citing privacy and the election writ period, a Justice Ministry spokesperson provided no information beyond confirming there is a program to assist people impacted by crime.