24-year-old woman killed by pack of stray dogs, Manitoba RCMP investigatng

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a woman was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Little Grand Rapids, Man., over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, RCMP received a call about a woman’s body that was found near a construction site.

The 24-year-old woman, from the northern community, was on her way home from another residence early Saturday morning when she was attacked by a group of dogs, RCMP said.

The woman died from her injures.

RCMP said the death is not suspicious and was related to the animal attack.

Little Grand Rapids First Nation is a remote fly-in community around 270 kilometres north of Winnipeg.