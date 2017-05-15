Canada
May 15, 2017 10:53 am

Home sales cool last month after record March, Greater Toronto Area leads decline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Mark Blinch/Reuters File
OTTAWA – The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales cooled in April after setting a record the previous month.

The industry trade group says home sales over the MLS system fell 1.7 per cent last month compared with March.

The decline was led by the Greater Toronto Area, and sales were down in nearly two-thirds of all local markets across the country.

Compared with a year ago, sales in April were down 7.5 per cent across Canada.

The actual average price for a home sold last month was $559,317, up 10.4 per cent from a year ago, boosted by the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto markets.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

