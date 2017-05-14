Canada
May 14, 2017 4:59 pm

London Police investigating three-vehicle collision, driver charged

By Staff AM980 London

Investigators at the scene of the crash, near Adelaide and Bradley avenues.

Jeff Smith/Facebook
London Police services have charged one driver involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Police responded to a call about the accident at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Adelaide and Bradley Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle that had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there has been no statement made by the driver.

London Police said in a press release that a motorist had been charged with careless driving, but have not released the identity of the driver.

No further information has been released, as the scene is still under investigation.

