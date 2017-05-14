London Police investigating three-vehicle collision, driver charged
London Police services have charged one driver involved in a three-vehicle collision.
Police responded to a call about the accident at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Adelaide and Bradley Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a vehicle that had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the intersection.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, there has been no statement made by the driver.
London Police said in a press release that a motorist had been charged with careless driving, but have not released the identity of the driver.
No further information has been released, as the scene is still under investigation.
