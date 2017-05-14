London Police investigating three-vehicle collision, driver charged

London Police services have charged one driver involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Police responded to a call about the accident at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Adelaide and Bradley Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle that had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the intersection.

Big accident Adelaide and Bradley Ave. Car on roof. Police and EMT on scene. Injuries reported. No entrapment. @London_Traffic #ldnont — Canada Keith (@shiguy79) May 14, 2017

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there has been no statement made by the driver.

London Police said in a press release that a motorist had been charged with careless driving, but have not released the identity of the driver.

No further information has been released, as the scene is still under investigation.