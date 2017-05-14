TSB investigating fatal plane crash southwest of Kitchener

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after one person was killed Saturday when their small plane crashed east of a private airstrip in Blandford-Blenheim Township., just southwest of Kitchener, Oxford OPP said.

Provincial police said it was around 9:25 p.m. Saturday when they received a missing persons report regarding a man from the Blandford-Blenheim area who hadn’t been seen since earlier in the day. The man, police said, was last seen leaving a private airstrip in his small plane around 11 a.m.

OPP and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre began a search for the man, police said.

Officials said it wasn’t until 6:19 a.m. Sunday before the small fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft was located by emergency crews just east of the airstrip on Township Road 12. The crashed aircraft was located by Search and Rescue Canadian Forces Base Trenton members who were taking part in the search effort.

The pilot of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.



Two TSB investigators have been deployed to the scene to examine the aircraft, document and photograph the scene, and speak with witnesses, said agency spokesperson Chris Krepski.

“The aircraft was returning from being refueled at the Tillsonburg airport… it struck terrain while approaching [a] private airstrip,” he said.

Krepski said preliminary findings had suggested the plane, a Monocoupe from 1948, was destined for Brantford, but subsequent investigation has determined the plane was returning from Tillsonburg at the time.

TSB officials are probing the crash with assistance from provincial police and the coroner’s office, police said.

No further information has been released.