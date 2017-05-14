Police investigating after 13 vehicles torched in Montreal

The arson squad is investigating after several vehicles were torched in Montreal in what police believe were two separate events.

The first incident happened at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police received a 911 call reporting a car fire on Jarry Street in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

When officers arrived on scene, three vehicles, located on city property — at the Carrière Saint-Michel — were on fire. The burning vehicles included a garbage truck, a salt-spreading truck and a city pick-up truck.

Upon further inspection, officers found three other vehicles that had been vandalized and a snow blower with signs of attempted arson.

A total of seven vehicles were damaged.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that a canine unit was dispatched, to no avail.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspects.

The second string of car fires happened at 9 p.m. in Montreal North on Industriel Boulevard, between Salk Avenue and Louis-Francoeur Street.

Police received several calls about burning vehicles.

Officers dispatched to the area found that four cars and two trucks had been torched.

While no arrests have been made, Brabant said that patrols in the area have been stepped up in order to reassure the public.

While the investigations are still in the early stages, police do not believe the incidents are linked.

“There was a different modus operandi,” Brabant said, indicating the reason police believe the acts aren’t connected.