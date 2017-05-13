Information session teaches Syrian refugees about dental hygiene

Saturday marked another step in the transition to a new country for Syrian refugees.

An information session about dental hygiene was put together by the Canadian Alliance for Syrian Aid.

After a presentation, approximately 135 people mostly made up of Syrian refugees were taught how to brush and floss properly.

Dentists were on hand to examine each person’s mouth.

“Some of the people didn’t even have a toothbrush,” Ayman Chamma, Canadian Alliance for Syrian Aid president, said. “They were moving from place to place. They were fleeing their villages.”

It was all in hopes of teaching them good dental hygiene, which is important for overall health.

Dental hygiene students from John Abbott College were also on hand.

An opportunity for them to learn and also to give back.

“It’s a good feeling to help the ones that are in need,” Josée Tessier, John Abbott College dental hygiene teacher, said. “If we can provide services or to teach them a little bit because oral hygiene is all about prevention and our role as dental hygienists is to prevent a problem.”

A fresh toothbrush, toothpaste, mouth wash and floss were given.

Canadian Alliance for Syrian Aid held an info session about dental hygiene. The bulk of people there are Syrian refugees @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Nt3TgIp8bs — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) May 13, 2017

Those in attendance understand just how important a healthy smile can be.

“The first thing you ever look at when you meet a new person, you just look at their teeth,” Edward Shamoun, Syrian refugee, said. “It gives you the first impression.”

The Canadian Alliance for Syrian Aid is expected to hold a similar information session on mental health in the future.