Two men charged after trio of robberies around GTA: police

Two men have been charged with numerous offences in connection to three different robberies around the GTA.

The Toronto Police said the robberies took place at a variety store in the Rathburn Road and The West Mall area, a gas station in the Queensway and Park Lawn Road area and a convenience store around Albion Road and Martin Grove Road.

All three incidents took place between April 18 and April 30 and police allege the men covered their faces with balaclavas and entered the businesses.

One man, allegedly armed with a large knife, made demands for money while the other man emptied the registers into a bag, before they both fled together, according to police

In the robbery at the variety store, one victim was allegedly robbed of some personal property.

Gornes Gittens, 33, of Etobicoke was arrested May 1 and charged with 12 offences. He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto court Monday.

Jerome Turner, 27, of Brampton was arrested May 11 and charged with 15 offences, including four counts of robbery with an offensive weapon. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 26.

The two men have also been identified in four Hamilton robberies and will face similar charges from Hamilton Police.