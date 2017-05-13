Politics
May 13, 2017 8:28 am
Updated: May 13, 2017 8:30 am

Four candidates in line for FBI director job after Trump fired James Comey

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit by the Victory Christian Center School from Charlotte, N.C. rocket team, Friday, May 12, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

Evan Vucci / AP Photo
WASHINGTON – Four candidates to be FBI director are in line for the first interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.

The Trump administration is looking to fill the job after President Donald Trump fired Director James Comey this week.

READ MORE: Could Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey lead to impeachment?

Among those expected to be coming in Saturday are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Alice Fisher, a top Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.

WATCH: In an exclusive one-on-one with NBC’s Lester Holt, President Trump explains why he fired FBI director James Comey. Tracie Potts reports.

That’s according to two people familiar with the search process who weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Saturday’s list includes Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York’s highest court, and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former state attorney general.

The Associated Press, the New York Times, and The Washington Post all reported Wednesday that Comey had requested additional resources for the Russia investigation in the days leading up his dismissal.

A separate report from the Associated Press found the Senate intelligence committee had subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to the panel’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump says he was going to fire FBI director James Comey regardless of any recommendation to do so. As Jackson Proskow reports, those statements contradict the official explanation from the White House.

And citing a source “close to Comey,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper reported the FBI director was dismissed because he lacked personal loyalty to Trump and because the Russia probe was “accelerating.”

With files from Andrew Russell, Global News
